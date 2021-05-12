Busy Philipps admits that even she messes up when it comes to raising a non-binary child, but it’s all about putting your best foot forward.

Philipps, 45, revealed in December that her child, Birdie, came out as gay when they were 10-years-old. The “Cougar Town” actress added that Birdie prefers gender neutral pronouns like they and them. In a cover shoot for Health, Philipps reveals how her own mother is navigating the experience.

“I said to my mother, ‘Here’s the deal: You don’t have to understand it,'” Philipps recalls. “That’s how I feel about all human rights — you don’t have to understand it. You can choose to believe what you want, but you don’t get to have jurisdiction over anyone else’s body or belief system.”

“Expectations to take care of other people are put on girls from a very young age — I should say girls or femme-presenting kids,” Philipps added. “That’s what Birdie is, femme-presenting nonbinary.”

Philipps admits that correcting the vocabulary for a non-binary person in her life is a process of failing and trying even harder.

“I said, ‘You know, Bird, I’ve been doing a bad job with the pronouns,'” the actress shares. “Because Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them, and I haven’t been doing it, and I said because I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don’t want to.”

“Bird was like, ‘I don’t give a f**k. You can talk about how I’m gay and out; you can talk about my pronouns,’” she continues. “’That would be cool with me. That’s great.’ So I said, ‘Okay, I can talk about it on the podcast.'”