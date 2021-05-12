Isla Fisher just wants her kids to be kids.

In a new interview with Marie Claire Australia, the actress candidly opened up about why she and husband Sacha Baron Cohen have decided to raise their children away from the spotlight and off of social media.

“Motherhood is actually my favourite topic,” she said. “But I keep it private.”

Fisher continued: “I think all parents are trying to protect their kids, especially in the social media age. I want our children to have a normal childhood – being able to play outside without pressure or scrutiny. All kids have the right to just be kids, and I would never sell a film or magazine by speaking about [mine].”

The 45-year-old shares daughters Olive, 13, Elula, 10, and son Montgomery, 6, with Baron Cohen.

Read more of her interview in Marie Claire Australia on newsstands now.