Todd Rundgren is among the musicians to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at this year’s ceremony, scheduled to be held Oct. 30 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Rundgren finally made the cut after three years on the ballot, but remains singularly unimpressed about the honour.

“True halls of fame, to me, are for retirees and dead people, because your legacy has been established,” he said in an interview with Billboard. “I’m too busy working to worry about my legacy — and plan to continue working until whenever.”

There’s no question that Rundgren deserves to be among the class of 2021, a roster that also includes Foo Fighters, Carole King, The Go-Gos, Jay-Z and Tina Turner. However, he questions whether some of the acts to be nominated should really be considered.

“I’m a big Dionne Warwick fan, but name me one Dionne Warwick rock n’ roll song,” said the singer-songwriter-musician-producer behind such hits as “Hello It’s Me” and “Bang on the Drum”.

“While I’m aware of Fela Kuti, I can’t name a single musician who’s ever cited him as a principal influence,” Rundgren added. “Year by year it makes even less sense, so why would I be more excited about it or suddenly change my mind? Why don’t they just start inducting blues guys? Why do they have to go to Dionne Warwick or Mary J. Blige?”

However, Rundgren admitted he recognized that while he’s not particularly excited, that’s not the case for his fans.

“I’m happy for my fans,” he wrote of being induction in a prepared statement. “They’ve wanted this for a long time.”