Chrissy Teigen is apologizing for her past behaviour.

The Cravings cookbook author, 35, took to Twitter on Wednesday, sharing a lengthy statement addressing her treatment of Courtney Stodden.

In case you missed it, Stodden told the Daily Beast in a recent interview that Teigen “would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.'”

They also claimed, “And not only her, but Joy Behar had a field day with calling me a ‘slut.’ Courtney Love told me I was a ‘whore.’ People came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because she was in a situation that she shouldn’t have been in. There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies. Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we’re not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back.”

“Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls–t in front of the entire world,” Teigen wrote. “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be.”

She added, “I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behaviour but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

Following Teigen’s apology, Stodden told TMZ: “I accept her apology and forgive her. But, the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record.”