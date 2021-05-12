It’s been nearly 20 years since the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” during Janet Jackson’s halftime show performance with Justin Timberlake at the 2004 Super Bowl, yet the scandal still lingers.

On a recent edition of his “Radio Andy” radio show for SiriusXM, Andy Cohen welcomed three of Jackson’s brothers: Tito, Marlon and Jackie Jackson.

Bringing up the performance, Cohen noted that to this day, the singer’s fans take to Twitter each Super Sunday to celebrate “Janet Jackson Appreciation Day.”

Earlier this year, Timberlake issued a public apology to Jackson, and Cohen asked the brothers what they thought of his words.

“You know, it takes a man to step up and do that, so we do thank him for doing that,” said Marlon. “But we’d like to move forward, because that was out there, the negativity about it.”

He added, “But you know, as they say in the old days, long as they’re talking about you, good or bad, you still in the public’s eye.”

Jackie also had an opinion to share. “It kind of hurt Janet in the past,” he said. “For him to step up and say that, it means a whole lot.”

Back in February, Timberlake took to Instagram to apologize to Jackson and ex Britney Spears.