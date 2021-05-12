Katie Thurston is apologizing for her recent Instagram post.

The “Bachelorette” star, who is set to make her debut as the season 17 star next month, took to her Instagram story and addressed the controversy surrounding a photo she shared to the platform.

In the now-deleted post, Thurston was seen with her “Bachelor” Casandra Suarez as she kissed her neck. Behind the pair was a sign that read, “GIRLS GIRLS GIRLS.” Thurston reportedly captioned the photo, “Whatever floats your boat.”

After a few followers questioned whether the reality star was revealing something about her sexuality, some accused Katie of “queerbaiting.”

“I did not intend for this picture to be a statement about my sexuality. This is simply a friendship post. I’ve never spoken publicly about my sexuality nor am I doing so with this picture. Nothing but love for everyone,” she said at first.

Shortly after, Thurston removed the post and apologized, “To my followers,” she began in a post to her story. “I’ve removed my most recent post after realizing how many people from the LGBTQ+ I hurt. I am so sorry. I’ve read the comments and better understand why my post was offensive. Will continue to learn from my mistakes.”

Thurston added, “I want to always be an ally and today I’m sorry I let you down.”