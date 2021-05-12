Amanda Kloots is feeling the pressures of being a working single mom.

During Wednesday’s episode of Global’s “The Talk”, the co-host broke down in tears about feeling “mom guilt,” revealing she had a “massive breakdown” while leaving for work.

Kloots is mom to 1-year-old Elvis. The TV personality shares her baby boy with her late husband, Nick Cordero, who died last year from complications of COVID-19.

“What you don’t know, at home, is that I had a massive breakdown this morning,” she told her co-hosts, Elaine Welteroth and Sheryl Underwood. “I’m just going to try to speak for the moms out there. It is hard, it is hard, and you know, even being a single mom. I’m going to say it’s harder, and I have a lot of help.”

She added through tears, “You battle this guilt and it happened to me this morning.” She adds, “It is a battle on a daily basis and it’s really hard… I rush home as soon as I can because these are the precious hours that I get to spend with him before I put him down for bed.”

Noticing Kloots getting emotional, Welteroth said, “You don’t have your person there to be like, you’re doing great, and that’s really tough. Amanda, I just have to say, you are killing it. You are a superwoman! I don’t know how you do everything you do.”

She added, “You’re my hero.”

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.