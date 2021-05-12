Shanna Moakler hasn’t been shy about throwing shade at Kourtney Kardashian, new girlfriend of her ex Travis Barker, but she says it’s all in good fun.

“I’m very much over my ex. It’s been a long time,” Moakler told People of her feelings for the Blink-182 drummer, to whom she was married from 2004 until 2008; they share three children, and were featured in their own MTV reality show, “Meet the Barkers”.

“However, do I think some of the PDA that he’s doing with her is weird?” she asked, implying the answer to be yes.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Shares PDA Filled Snapshot From ‘Heavenly’ Vacation With Travis Barker

“The movie, ‘True Romance’, that I feel like they’ve been bonding over was the theme of our wedding. Our daughter’s named after the character in the movie. Flying banners overhead like we did on ‘Meet the Barkers’. Stuff like that… I just think it’s weird,” added Moakler.

Moakler was insistent that she has “no ill will” toward either Kardashian or Barker.

“I’m really, genuinely happy for him. I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy … and a better father,” she continued. “As long as she’s good to my children, that’s truly all I really care about.”

In fact, Moakler said that her children get along well with Kardashian. “My kids seem to really like her and her family, so that’s key,” she said.

RELATED: Travis Barker Spoils Kourtney Kardashian On Mother’s Day

“If anything, my only issue with this whole sort of craziness that’s been going on is her fan base… it’s really almost to the point of being bullied,” she admitted, referencing the negative comments she receives on social media from Kardashian fans. “I look at social media as a place to have fun. It should be positive.”

While fans of Kardashian have slammed Moakler for some social media posts seemingly mocking the PDA-filled photos that her ex and the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star have been issuing, she insists she’s just joking around.

“Matthew and I have been posting stuff in a joking manner, but not so much to attack Kourtney and Travis,” says Moakler, referencing beau Matthew Rondeau. “It was more to annoy her fan base because at some point you have to make a joke out of it.”