The Thursday, May 13 edition of “Red Table Talk” promises to be a special one.

Featuring a visit from social justice leader Tamika Mallory, the episode is titled “The Invisible Black Women Epidemic”, focusing on a very specific — yet very prevalent — form of racism.

“It’s a rarely talked about type of racism,” explains a press release for the upcoming episode.

“Experts warn everyone is complicit,” the release continues. “Meet a pregnant college professor who was treated like an ‘incompetent Black woman’ by her doctors, and a physician whose confrontation with a flight attendant went viral.”

In addition, Mallory will reveal how her own experience of feeling invisible led to a struggle with addiction.

Meanwhile, Gammy shares her own personal story, recounting the troubling way she was treated by doctors while pregnant with daughter Jada Pinkett-Smith.

The new episode of “Red Table Talk” will debut Thursday, may 13 at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on Facebook Watch.