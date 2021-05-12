Drake is celebrating the achievement of a fan that he helped out a few years earlier.

On Tuesday, May 11, Destiny Paris James shared a photo on Instagram, announcing she had completed her master’s degree.

“Mama, I mastered it. Daddy, I did it 🎓,” she wrote in the caption, honouring her late father. “4 days until I am officially UNC Alum 💙”

Jackson made headlines back in 2018 when Drake gifted her with a $50,000 scholarship after hearing about her plight, when scholarships she thought had been confirmed fell through.

Drake sent her a sweet shoutout, writing in a comment, “LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO DES.”

She responded, “@champagnepapi 💙💙 THANK YOUUUU!!”

In 2018, she shared the amazing story in an Instagram post, along with a photo of Drake presenting her with an oversized cheque.

“Drake told me that he has read great things about me and appreciates how hard I’ve worked through so many trials and decided to give me $50K for my tuition,” she wrote.

“THANK YOU SO MUCH!!’ You don’t understand what this means to me! I would’ve never imagined this happening to me. I’m just a girl from Denmark, SC that wants to MAKE IT and be somebody and for you to see my hard work means the world. Thank you so much. God I thank you. You are so great and amazing! Thank you for blessing me when I thought my hard work was going unnoticed. I’m living out my dreams. God’s Plan,” she added.