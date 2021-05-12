Click to share this via email

Robert Irwin went for a drive with an unusual passenger: an alligator.

In a video the son of late “Crocodile Hunter” star Steve Irwin shared on Twitter, he’s seen transporting an American alligator named Sanchez from one place to another within the Australia Zoo.

As he wrote in the caption, Sanchez was being taken to his new habitat in “a beautiful, newly renovated billabong.”

As Irwin drives, the curious amphibian is seen raising his head to get a look out the window.

“I think he enjoyed the ride,” wrote Irwin of his passenger.

Irwin’s mother, Terri Irwin, reposted the video and added a comment of her own.

“I love him watching out the window like a cute puppy dog!” she wrote.