James Corden has a treat for “Carpool Karaoke” fans.

The “Late Late Show” host revealed that four brand-new episodes of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” had just dropped for free on the Apple TV app, where more than 50 other episodes live.

Maya Rudolph and Haim, Keegan-Michael Key and Rob Gronkowski, David and Patricia Arquette, and Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary and Robert Herjavec from “Shark Tank” all star in the newly-released teaser.

In true “Carpool Karaoke” fashion, the celebs drive around while belting out some classic pop tunes.

“So many years in the making, buckle up…” Este Haim said at the start of the clip, before the group sang along to Prince’s “1999”.

Corden made sure to point out that the episodes were all filmed before shelter-in-place rules came into force in Los Angeles.