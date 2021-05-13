Most people are huge fans of Jennifer Aniston, including Lisa Kudrow’s son Julian.

Kudrow chatted with her friend Conan O’Brien on his show Wednesday and spoke about Julian, who recently turned 23, having not seen all the episodes of “Friends”.

According to E! News, the actress, who played Phoebe Buffay alongside Aniston’s Rachel Green, shared, “I know for a while, in school, people were watching it. And he kind of felt like he had to, so that he can participate in what everyone else was watching. And he did really think that everybody else was very funny on the show.”

O’Brien mentioned that it was typical kid behaviour to not be impressed by their parents, to which Kudrow responded, “He got a little confused. I know that he really was obsessed with Jen.”

“He’d fly into her lap. Well, she’s a love bug, and that made sense. And I was always glad for anyone that Julian felt love for and felt from.”

Kudrow laughed, “But then at home, she’d be on TV, and he’d go, ‘Mommy!'”

Kudrow’s real-life pregnancy led to the season 4 storyline in which her character carries triplets for her half-brother. In reality the star who shares Julian with her husband Michael Stern.

Like all the other “Friends” cast members, Kudrow was also asked about the upcoming reunion show and, in particular, the fountain from the opening credits: “There’s footage that I’ve never seen before that I was really excited about.”

Kudrow and O’Brien also visited the theatre where they first met. See more in the clip below.