Wendy Williams did not hold back as she discussed her “split” from Mike Esterman on her show Wednesday.

The host insisted she and Esterman never actually dated, telling viewers: “The headline is that Mike and I have broken up. Well, I didn’t know that Mike and I were together.

“I didn’t say anything [publicly about it] because I’m that grown. We would’ve had this discussion way behind the scenes. I am not embarrassed because I’m that grown.

“But since childish ones — Mike — well, he’s giving quotes!”

She explained why things didn’t work out: “Mike is in Maryland. Mike works a job, he’s a contractor/social influencer, or whatever he has going on. Whatever he does.

“Mike, he’s a nice guy, but we are too geographically far from each other.”

“Can you imagine me leaving here right now and getting in a car and travelling four hours?” she asked. “I thought that maybe something could happen because we’re grown people, you know what I’m saying?”

Esterman took a swipe at Williams’ comments when talking to Page Six, telling the publication: “Of course she has to have the last word, and because she is the kind of person that she is, she’s the only thing that will make herself look best.”

The pair were first linked in February after he appeared on a “Date Wendy” segment on her show.

Esterman then told Page Six that they had gone their separate ways.

He shared, after Williams’ episode aired, “All that I said was I had no time to make any plans when people kept asking when we [would] see each other again.

“And they took that as a major breakup, which I didn’t even think we had that big of a relationship to begin with other than getting to know each other on a few dates.”

Esterman insisted he hadn’t seen Williams’ show on Wednesday but had heard about her remarks.

“Too busy to worry about it,” he quipped.