Ellen DeGeneres is still at a loss when she tries to explain the criticism aimed towards her show’s work environment.

After announcing this week that her popular daytime talk show will be coming to an end in 2022, the host sat down with Savannah Guthrie on “Today” to talk about the decision.

DeGeneres also denied speculation that her show is ending due to the “toxic workplace” allegations that rocked her show last year.

“If it was why I was quitting, I would have not come back this year,” she said, though she admitted, “I really did think about not coming back… It was devastating.”

“I am a kind person, I am a person who likes to make people happy. I just kept saying to [my wife Portia de Rossi], ‘If I was a fan of somebody, even if I loved them, I would think there must be some truth to it because it’s not stopping.’”

Asked if she felt that she was “cancelled” over the allegations, DeGeneres said, “I really didn’t understand it. I still don’t understand it. It was too orchestrated. It was too co-ordinated. People get picked on, but for four months straight, for me, and then for me to read in the press about a toxic work environment, when all I’ve ever heard from every guest that comes on the show is what a happy atmosphere this is and what a happy place this is.”

The controversy over the work environment at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” came after a report in BuzzFeed News in July revealing multiple accusations ranging from bullying to racist remarks and sexual harassment. Following an internal investigation, three top producers on the show were removed.

Asked by Guthrie about people who question how she could not have known what was going on behind the scenes at her own show, DeGeneres responded, “I don’t know how I could have known when there’s 255 employees here and there are a lot of different buildings. Unless I, literally, stayed here until the last person goes home at night.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, DeGeneres also talked about how the show has changed in the months since.

“It broke my heart when I learned that people here had anything other than a fantastic experience — that people were hurt in any way,” she said.

“I check in now as much as I can through Zoom to different departments and I make sure people know that if there’s ever a question or ever anything, they can come to me and I don’t know why that was never considered before,” she went on. “I’m not a scary person. I’m really easy to talk to. So, we’ve all learned from things that we didn’t realize — or I didn’t realize — were happening. I just want people to trust and know that I am who I appear to be.”

Looking back on her daytime show, DeGeneres told Guthrie, “I’m most proud of going 19 years on this show. I mean, this is an accomplishment. I’m proud of the kind of show we do. I’m proud we are funny, I’m proud that we are helpful to people, and that we represent acts of kindness, and highlighting people that we wanna say, ‘Look at his person doing good.'”