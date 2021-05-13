Scott Bakula as Special Agent Dwayne Pride and C.C.H. Pounder as Dr. Loretta Wade on "NCIS: New Orleans".

“NCIS: New Orleans” is coming to an end after seven seasons.

Scott Bakula, who plays Special Agent Dwayne “King” Pride on the show, told TV Insider “This being the last season, going out in the middle of a pandemic, I didn’t think it was going to happen. I’m surprised the show was cancelled.”

RELATED: Scott Bakula And Chelsea Field Share How ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Will Address The Pandemic On ‘The Talk’

Bakula thanked all the “NCIS” fans out there for making the show such a success over the years.

“I appreciate they’re sticking to us and sticking by us and that transfers to all around the planet. We’re in 200+ markets all over the world.

“We’ve had a great run. They’ve been very supportive. They seem to have liked the show, they like the stories we told, the characters on the show, and that’s why we do it.”

RELATED: ‘NCIS’: Wilmer Valderrama On Torres’s Dad Heartbreak And Bishop Relationship

The 66-year-old added, “We do it because we want people to grow a relationship and attach and invite us into their homes and we don’t take that lightly.

“I never have. I honour them and we have always had a great relationship and I look forward to continuing that in the future.”

The “NCIS: New Orleans” series finale is set to air on Sunday, May 23. Watch episodes on Global.