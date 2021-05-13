Prince Harry spoke about what life in the Royal Family was like with Dax Shepard for his “Armchair Expert” podcast.

The Duke of Sussex, who, along with wife Meghan Markle, stepped down as a senior royal last March, opened up about the impact a life in the public eye had on his mental health in the candid interview.

Shepard asked Harry what it was like being in a “tiny group” of people “watched by the world,” to which he replied: “Yep, it’s a mix between ‘The Truman Show’ and being in a zoo,” adding he inherited every element of the risk without choice and that the U.K. media felt an “ownership” of him.

The 1998 movie starring Jim Carrey is about an insurance salesman that’s oblivious to the fact his entire life is a TV show and his family members are mere actors. When he uncovers the truth, he tries to escape.

When asked if he felt “in a cage” at times, Harry responded, “It’s the job, right? Grin and bear it. Get on with it. I was in my early 20s and I was thinking, I don’t want this job, I don’t want to be here. I don’t want to be doing this. Look what it did to my mum, how am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and family when I know it’s going to happen again. I’ve seen behind the curtain, I’ve seen the business model and know how this operation works. I don’t want to be part of this.”

He shared how he had therapy after meeting Meghan, which “burst” a bubble. He then decided to “stop complaining” and “make this different, because you can’t get out.”

Harry explained how Meghan has since told him: “You don’t need to be a princess, you can create the life that will be better than any princess… We got together and she was like, ‘Wow, this is very different to what my friends at the beginning said it would be.'”

Harry and Meghan have also signed a multi-million dollar deal with the streaming service for their own Archewell Audio channel.

Before the interview Shepard announced that the “Armchair Expert” podcast will be moving to Spotify in July.