While she might be known positively for her amazing interviews, Oprah Winfrey has had her share of flubs.

This week, the iconic TV personality appeared on Rob Lowe’s “Literally!” podcast and revealed which question still haunts her from one of her many celebrity interviews.

RELATED: Oprah Admits She Was ‘Nervous’ About Elliot Page Interview: ‘I Wanted To Get It Right’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Oh, Burt Reynolds!” said immediately. “Oh, gosh! I have a Burt Reynolds story.”

In fact, the interview was not with Reynolds himself, but rather his co-star and former flame Sally Field.

“My big mistake: I asked her, ‘Does Burt sleep with his toupee on?'” Winfrey recalled from the interview early in her career. “I even say now, I cringe to even think that I asked that question. But I asked it because the producers are like, ‘You have to ask, you have to ask, you have to ask. That’s what everybody wants to know.’

“And so I asked it, and she went cold on me. She shut down, and I could not get in again.”

RELATED: Prince Harry And Oprah Winfrey’s Mental Health Series ‘The Me You Can’t See’ To Premiere Later This Month

Lowe said of Field, “She’s one of the most amazing actors I’ve ever known, but when Sally goes cold, it’s like Khrushchev in the Cold War. She will bury you.”

Looking back, Winfrey now admits that she probably shouldn’t have broached the subject at all.

“It was like, ‘Whoa, Sally went cold on me on live TV,'” she said. “I deserved it, I deserved it, I deserved it, ’cause that is such an inappropriate question.”