“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is coming to an end, and Oprah Winfrey knows what it’s like to say goodbye to a major daytime talk show.

Winfrey appeared on Thursday’s episode of “Ellen” to support DeGeneres in her departure from the show.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Denies ‘Toxic Workplace’ Accusations

“I didn’t rehearse the monologue. I knew what I was going to say but the words hadn’t come out of my mouth. I was okay until I started talking and it became real and then, obviously, I got emotional because it got real,” DeGeneres told Winfrey. “But I’m feeling good. It feels like the right thing to do.”

“As a creative person, I really need to be challenged. As much as I absolutely love this show… That’s why I hosted the Oscars. That’s why I went back to standup,” she continued. “There are just different things as a creative person I feel like I need to do.”

DeGeneres’s daytime talk show has been running since 2003. Despite the fact it will end with season 19, DeGeneres will still be in the “Ellen” business.

“EllenTube is huge and we have original shows. That’s going to continue. Our social media is going to continue,” the comedian confirmed. “I’m still going to be very much involved with digital. It’s just this day-to-day.”

RELATED: Prince Harry And Oprah Winfrey’s Mental Health Series To Premiere Later This Month

Winfrey supports DeGeneres’s decision, comparing it to the 2011 ending of “The Oprah Winfrey Show” after 25 seasons.

“I’m proud of you for trusting your instinct because I know there has to be — as there was in the case for me — a lot of people around you who want you to keep that train moving, who want you to keep going,” Winfrey said. “Only you know, only you know when it’s time.”