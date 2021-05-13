Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would pretend not to know one another in the grocery store in the early days of their relationship.

Before their engagement in November 2017, Harry explained in an interview with Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast how there was a time he and Meghan met up in a supermarket in London, U.K., and would message each other from different aisles.

RELATED: Prince Harry Says Being In The Royal Family Is ‘A Mix Between ‘The Truman Show’ And Being In A Zoo’

He said of the first time Meghan came to visit him, “We text each other from the other side, there were people looking at me and giving me all these weird looks coming up and saying ‘Hi’ or whatever…

“And I was there texting her going, ‘Is this the right one?’ and she’s going, ‘No, you want parchment paper.’ It was nice, baseball cap on, looking down at the floor, trying to stay incognito.

“It’s amazing how much chewing gum you see, it’s a mess,” Harry, who stepped down as a senior royal with Meghan last year, joked.

He added of living in California, “Living here now I can actually lift my head and I feel different,” saying he could now bike with his son Archie on the back, joking that was about to change now he’d announced it.

RELATED: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Make Archewell Donation To L.A. Charity On Mother’s Day

Harry also spoke about mental health in the candid chat, admitting his job was to “grin and bear it” despite not always being happy.

He said, “I was in my early twenties and I was thinking, I don’t want this job, I don’t want to be here. I don’t want to be doing this. Look what it did to my mum, how am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and family when I know it’s going to happen again.

“I’ve seen behind the curtain, I’ve seen the business model and know how this operation works. I don’t want to be part of this.”