Dave Chappelle is looking back on his heartfelt and difficult response to the murder of George Floyd.

Appearing on “The Tonight Show”, the comedian talked to Jimmy Fallon about his 27-minute standup set “8:46” released last summer in the wake of the police killing, which set off some of the biggest mass protests in American history.

“A lot of it started when the protests started, the George Floyd of it all,” he said of his decision to return to standup amid the pandemic. “And boy, I really miss having a microphone in my hand when something that tragic happens.”

But putting together the set about Floyd was not remotely easy for Chappelle, he admitted.

“It was a weird process. I didn’t expect that I would put anything out, but it became a thing where I wouldn’t feel right telling jokes until I addressed that, because people listen to me different and that was one of those moments where I understood that and we let it rip. It was gut-wrenching putting it out, to be honest, I was real nervous about it but I’m glad that I did.”

Also on the show, Chappelle talked about how a tornado inspired him to start his new podcast “The Midnight Miracle”.

“We were all in Ohio, and there was a tornado. There were like 20 of us. We all had to hide in my basement,” he recalled. “It was hilarious. You know, a tornado sounds like a freight train’s coming, but there’s no train tracks here.”

He said that in the middle of all that stress, one of his friends suggested, “We should do a podcast.”

“And we did it,” Chappelle added, telling Fallon that doing the podcast is “one of the favourite things I’ve ever done in my career.”