Jon Bon Jovi is the latest musician to cover Harry Styles’ smash hit “Watermelon Sugar”.

After Styles’ big Brit Awards 2021 win for best single Tuesday night, his week just got even better as footage of Jovi belting out the single did the rounds online.

The rocker performed the song during his charity set on May 7 at Clubhouse in East Hampton.

The cover went down a storm online. See some of the reaction below.

The cover comes after Styles took the stage at the Brits earlier this week after his Best Single award win. He thanked fans and everyone who had his back, as well as all the front-line workers in attendance at the bash.