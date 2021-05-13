Click to share this via email

Jon Bon Jovi is the latest musician to cover Harry Styles’ smash hit “Watermelon Sugar”.

After Styles’ big Brit Awards 2021 win for best single Tuesday night, his week just got even better as footage of Jovi belting out the single did the rounds online.

JBJ covering Watermelon Sugar! I vote this needs to be covered more! Of course, JBJ did an incredible job. pic.twitter.com/DF6PBumy13 — Jerry Braden (@Jerrybraden92) May 12, 2021

The rocker performed the song during his charity set on May 7 at Clubhouse in East Hampton.

The cover went down a storm online. See some of the reaction below.

Oh my soul, my Jonny boy can still sing anything! Soooo beautiful, thanks for sharing this amazing video buddy ❤️❤️❤️💃💃💃💃 — Monica Fourie (@MonicaFourie54) May 12, 2021

It’s amazing he can take anyone’s song and make it sound good. Honestly, I don’t like WS but after Jon covered it, I really dig it… even HS version. — Jerry Braden (@Jerrybraden92) May 12, 2021

It’s so good! I watched it over and over. I wasn’t a fan of the song before but Jon made it sound really good. — Jerry Braden (@Jerrybraden92) May 12, 2021

Harry and Bon Jovi are close friends for years. Glad to see the support 👏 — 🌸Golden Island🌸 Girl (@Princessekayla) May 13, 2021

Where was this. Oh my!!! — Lorena (@squirmyjello5) May 12, 2021

I love this so much!!!! ❤️❤️ — Gina Tomeo Stone (@gigirocks45) May 12, 2021

woah i love this song and john did an amazing job as always! 🙏🏼 — ayi’s day (@sevenchrry) May 13, 2021

thats so cool omg — a! (@antidotestyled) May 13, 2021

The cover comes after Styles took the stage at the Brits earlier this week after his Best Single award win. He thanked fans and everyone who had his back, as well as all the front-line workers in attendance at the bash.