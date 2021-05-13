Better safe than sorry is the lesson from Lauren Graham.

Graham, 54, dropped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Thursday and dished on her misunderstanding with the paparazzi.

“One day, I was shopping there, and the security guard came over and was like, ‘I just want you to know, there are paparazzi outside,'” she recalled. “First of all, that the security guard recognized me was a moment, and that he was worried about my paparazzi being outside.”

The “Gilmore girls” alum was ready to believe, so the eagle-eyed actress enlisted the security guard for help.

“So I finished my shopping and was like, ‘Thank you so much, sir — I’m ready to go to the car,'” she continued. “And he walks me out to the car. And nobody took my picture!

“He was so confused, and I was like, ‘Oh, they must not be here for me.’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, Gwen Stefani’s also here,'” Graham laughed. “And it was a real moment, ’cause I was like, ‘Oh, well, I guess I’m not quite there.'”