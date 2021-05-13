Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are hard at work.

On Thursday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the TV legend talks about her partnership with Harry on the new Apple TV+ docuseries “The Me You Can’t See” about mental health.

“He is just fantastic,” Winfrey says of Harry. “And I will say that, you know, from the very first moment we had a conversation about what were the two most important issues in the world … he said, ‘climate change and mental health.'”

The two then got to talking about the then-unnamed docuseries Winfrey was working on about mental health.

“And as I turned to walk away, he said, ‘Well, if you ever need any help with that series…,'” she says, describing her shocked reaction to the offer.

“What I hope people come away from it understanding, is there’s a spectrum and we’re all on it,” she adds. “And when it comes to mental health and mental well-being, we’re all on the same spectrum.”