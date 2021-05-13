Joe Rogan is getting a royal tongue lashing from Prince Harry.

Rogan caused quite the stir on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, arguing that healthy young people should not get the COVID-19 vaccine. Following the backlash, he clarified his remarks but that did not stop Harry from taking issue with Rogan’s initial statements.

“The issue is in today’s world with misinformation-endemic, you’ve got to be careful about what comes out of your mouth,” Harry argued, speaking with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on Thursday’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

Harry believes it would have been better for Rogan to “stay out of it,” arguing that “with a platform comes responsibility.”

Last month, Rogan told his audience, “If you’re, like, 21 years old, and you say to me, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ I’ll go no. If you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, I don’t think you need to worry about this.”

“I said, ‘I believe [the vaccines are] safe,’ and I encouraged many people to take them,” he later clarified. “My parents were vaccinated. I just said, ‘I don’t think that if you’re a young, healthy person, that you need it.’”

Harry and Rogan both have exclusive podcast deals with Spotify, which will be the exclusive home to “Armchair Expert” starting in July.