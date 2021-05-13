Disney’s live-action take on the popular theme park ride “Jungle Cruise” will debut in theatres and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30.

Filmed in 2019, the movie’s 2020 release was postponed due to the pandemic.

“Jungle Cruise” tells the story of river guide Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) who is hired by Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) to guide her downriver on his ramshackle boat on her quest to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities and power to change the future of medicine. The search for the tree brings the voyagers face-to-face with not just the dangers of the rainforest, but supernatural ones, too.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, “Jungle Cruise” co-stars Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

The film’s simultaneous release on Disney+ will be available for $34.99 Premier Access pricing, which comes as an additional cost for subscribers.

Johnson announced the release from his home gym via Instagram on Thursday.