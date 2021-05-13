The strange story of Milli Vanilli is finally coming to light.

On Thursday, Variety reported that a new documentary, “Girl You Know It’s True”, is in the works about the ’80s pop duo.

Directed by Luke Korem, the film will explore the history behind the German-French R&B duo’s rise to fame, their Best New Artist Grammy win and the lip-syncing controversy that haunted them.

“Milli Vanilli has made an indelible mark on music and pop culture history, yet the truth of what happened is more bizarre than anyone knows,” Korem said in a statement. “There are so many layers, characters, and twists that have never before been revealed.”

The doc will feature previously unseen footage, interviews with the artists whose voices were actually featured on Milli Vanilli’s hit debut album, as well as an interview with Fab Morvan, the group’s surviving member.

The film’s producers call it “a cautionary tale that is more relevant now than ever in today’s fame-obsessed culture.”