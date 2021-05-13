Finn Wittrock is sharing some details surrounding his upcoming role in HBO Max’s “Green Lantern” series.

The actor, 36, who has been cast as Guy Gardner in the highly anticipated series, join SiriusXM’s Bruce Bozzi for this week’s “Quarantined With Bruce” and shared some behind-the-scenes details about the role and the casting process.

RELATED: Ryan Murphy Reveals Title Of ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10

Of the casting news, Wittrock said, “That’s very new, very new news for me. I, I heard, I don’t know. I think Greg [Berlanti] had maybe thought of me a while ago, but there were other, I think there were other guys in consideration. And I think there was some discussion of, I don’t know, the artistic choice versus the commercial choice.”

The “American Horror Story” alum revealed executive producer Greg Berlanti had him do a screen test for the role. “I don’t know all the things would have happened behind the scenes, but I did, but I ended up doing a, an old fashion, a screen test, like a proper, which, which doesn’t happen much anymore, but used to be the thing you do, you like go to a studio and they have real lights and the camera and sound and you get makeup and like shoot,” he explained. “And I shot like two scenes which was daunting. I had never, I don’t, I don’t think I had ever done that.”

RELATED: Netflix Drops Final Trailer For ‘One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest’ Prequel Series ‘Ratched’

And Wittrock says he feels “very, very honoured, very kind of daunted and realizing what a big, what big shoes these are to fill, and how much people, how much people really care about the storyline. So they’ve been doing writing Green Lantern comics since, I don’t know, 1960, like a lot of research to do.”

The series will be written by Seth Grahame-Smith (“The Lego Batman Movie”) and “Arrow” co-creator Marc Guggenheim, who is also known for co-writing 2011’s Ryan Reynolds-led “Green Lantern” movie.