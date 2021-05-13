Prince Harry spoke about those naked Las Vegas snaps in a candid interview with Dax Shepard for the “Armchair Expert” podcast.

The Duke of Sussex’s tell-all chat was released Thursday, and Shepard got straight in there with the controversial subjects as he brought up those 2012 photos, which saw a young Harry playing a game of strip billiards in his VIP suite.

Shepard told him, “I’m really excited to meet you because, in full disclosure I’m the most ill-informed person on the Royal Family, at least in my circle.

“You’re the only one I ever knew and simply because you were in those awesome nude photos in Vegas. And I literally said to myself, ‘This guy’s a party!'”

“I’m sure, you’re constantly looking for other people to go, sort of balance out your own behaviour, right?” Harry responded. “It’s relatable!”

Shepard added, “On top of that, I was like, ‘God! This motherf**ker’s got a good body!’ You are in tremendous shape.”

“Okay, now it’s getting weird,” Harry admitted. “That was a few weeks before I went to Afghanistan.”

The snaps were taken years before he married Meghan Markle, with whom he now shares two-year-old son Archie. The couple have a baby daughter on the way this summer.

Harry spent 10 years in the army, serving two tours of Afghanistan, as a Forward Air Controller in 2007 and 2008, and as an Apache pilot between September 2012 and January 2013.