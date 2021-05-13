Pink is a true icon.

On Thursday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the singer appears, and talks about getting honoured at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards with the Icon Award.

She will be the youngest person ever honoured with the career achievement prize, which Pink admits, “It’s kinda cool. It’s more than kinda cool.”

Pink also adds of her career, “It’s the longest fluke in history.”

Also on the show, Pink performs her song “All I Know So Far”, which she wrote to “sum up” her entire life in 3 minutes.

Describing the song as a letter to her daughter Willow, Pink sings, “I wish someone would have told me that this life is ours to choose/No one’s sending you the keys or a book with all the rules/The little that I know I’ll tell to you/When they dress you up in lies and you’re left naked with the truth.”