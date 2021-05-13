Olivia Rodrigo received a handwritten letter from a very accomplished colleague.

Rodrigo received the touching note from Taylor Swift. Rodrigo wanted to keep the contents of the letter to herself but shared the tone of Swift’s pen.

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo Slams ‘Sexist Criticism’

Olivia Rodrigo – Photo: David Needleman — Photo: David Needleman/Billboard

“I don’t want to divulge too much because it’s really sweet and personal,” Rodrigo tells the publication. “But she talks a lot about how, I think, you make your own luck in the world. And when you do kind things to others, good things come your way.”

Industry insiders predict Rodrigo has long-term staying power in the music industry, but the “Drivers License” star sees herself more as a songwriter than a performer.

“I always said that I wanted to do that,” she said of writing songs for other artists. “Maybe when I was, like, 30 or something and I had kids – I’d stop making music and just write for other people. Because I just love songwriting. I love songwriting more than putting out songs.”

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo Talks ‘Drivers License’ Success

Olivia Rodrigo – Photo: David Needleman — Photo: David Needleman/Billboard

Rodrigo also dishes on the touching moment that she realized “Drivers License” – which topped charts in nearly two dozen countries including Canada and the U.S. – was a big deal. She played the song for her dad in the car.

“I could just see the tears under his sunglasses – and I like, never see my dad cry, ever,” Rodgrio says. “I was like, ‘Oh, OK, maybe I did something here.’”