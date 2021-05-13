Lea Thompson is speaking out about the criticism filmmaker Johh Hughes received due to the way young women were portrayed in his movies.

Thompson, who met her husband Howard Deutch on the set of the 1987 Hughes movie “Some Kind of Wonderful”, said during an interview on “Daily Blast Live”: “I think ‘Some Kind of Wonderful’ was one of his [Hughes] most sensitive movies.

“I don’t think he made too many gafs in that movie, as you would see now. But as history changes and we all expand our minds and our sensitivities, I think it’s important to put things in context for the time.

“John was trying to do something, but he was also a comedian in a very kind of insensitive time. Some of the stuff kind of made me cringe when it happened when I watched it. But not ‘Some Kind of Wonderful.’ My husband directed it. I met him there, and we’ve been married for 32 years,” she continued.

Thompson also spoke to co-hosts Al Jackson and Tory Shulman about working with her daughter Zoey Deutch during quarantine on their new Audible Original, scripted comedy podcast “A Total Switch Show”.

She shared, “Zoey was the producer, so I was super proud that my daughter gave me a job. It was also the first thing I did in COVID when we were all still kind of sequestered away, so it was really fun to act at that time and to make people laugh, and to laugh, and to kind of create some entertainment.

“During COVID I really realized how important entertainment is. Sometimes I don’t think of our job as being important, but it is, and it’s great to get people’s heads out of whatever they’re in that’s not so great.”