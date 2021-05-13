Kat Dennings is showing off her brand new diamond sparkler.
The “WandaVision” star, 34, announced her engagement to singer Andrew W.K., 42, on Thursday, just a week after going public with their relationship.
In her Instagram post sharing the happy news, Dennings cuddled up to her love, showing off her massive diamond ring.
“Don’t mind if I do,” she captioned the sweet shot.
While their relationship has been kept on the down-low, Dennings confirmed their love earlier this month when she packed on the PDA with the musician in a few sultry pics.
Dennings previously dated Josh Groban after being introduced by her “2 Broke Girls” co-star Beth Behrs. The former couple called it quits in 2016 after dating for two years.
Meanwhile, W.K. was previously married to Cherie Lily.