Kat Dennings is showing off her brand new diamond sparkler.

The “WandaVision” star, 34, announced her engagement to singer Andrew W.K., 42, on Thursday, just a week after going public with their relationship.

In her Instagram post sharing the happy news, Dennings cuddled up to her love, showing off her massive diamond ring.

“Don’t mind if I do,” she captioned the sweet shot.

While their relationship has been kept on the down-low, Dennings confirmed their love earlier this month when she packed on the PDA with the musician in a few sultry pics.

Dennings previously dated Josh Groban after being introduced by her “2 Broke Girls” co-star Beth Behrs. The former couple called it quits in 2016 after dating for two years.

Meanwhile, W.K. was previously married to Cherie Lily.