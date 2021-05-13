“Friends” fans don’t have much longer to wait until the eagerly anticipated reunion airs.

HBO Max released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming special on Thursday, confirming the full thing will air on May 27.

Like everything else, the special has been pushed back multiple times due to the ongoing pandemic. However, “Friends: The Reunion” will now debut on the one year anniversary of the launch of HBO Max, which is exactly one year after it was originally supposed to air.

The “real-life unscripted celebration” of the beloved show stars the main cast members – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer – as themselves. They will return to Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, Calif.

It will also feature guest stars including: David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced along with “Friends” executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane.