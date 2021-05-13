The MCU is getting a bold new vision.

A new video from IMDb explores how Oscar-winning “Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao is set to change the Marvel franchise forever with the upcoming superhero film “Eternals”.

“The overlapping productions of ‘Nomadland’ and ‘Eternals’ informed the styles of both films, with the former emboldening Zhao’s approach to take risks with the visuals on ‘Eternals’ to create an MCU movie like no one has ever seen before,” the video explains.

Zhao also pushed the studio to allow her to shoot the blockbuster in real-world locations like the Canary Islands with the same small camera rig she used on “Nomadland”, with less green screen shooting than is typical on a Marvel film.

“Eternals” will star Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and Barry Keoghan.

The film is set for release on Nov. 5.