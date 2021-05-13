Click to share this via email

Jonah Hill is looking good, and Channing Tatum agrees.

On Wednesday, Hill shared a selfie on Instagram, showing off his blue hat and shirt, along with his white shades.

“Blue is the warmest colour,” he captioned the photo.

The pic had plenty of people liking and commenting on the post, including Tatum, who co-starred with Hill in the “21 Jump Street” films.

“You are so f**kin hot bro! Call me by your name allll day Jonah,” Tatum wrote.

At the moment, the comment might be the best hope fans have for a reunion between the two actors, as a potential “23 Jump Street” has appeared stalled since the release of the first sequel in 2014.