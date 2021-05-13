The Kardashian/Jenner clan will really miss “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

In a new preview for Thursday’s episode of the beloved reality series, which is coming to an end after 20 seasons, Kim Kardashian, 40, approaches big sister Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and expresses her concern for Scott Disick, Kourtney’s ex.

Disick has remained a staple in the “KUWTK” family even though he and Kourtney have not been a couple for many years. The former couple share three children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

“I feel like Scott, he feels like maybe as a family we’re going to be gone if we’re not scheduled to all meetup,” Kim explains.

Kourtney adds, “I think it’s just change, some people have a really hard time with change.”

For Kim, she thinks Disick is “scared” for the show to end, “Think about all the times he’s had a big change, hasn’t been positive for him, so maybe he’s scared in this way that he feels like, ‘Well what if I have nothing to do and I get so restless and that was giving me a purpose and giving me something to do? And what if I start drinking or what if I start this or what if I start that?’ You know like, I can only imagine.”

During a confessional, Kourtney says, “I know that we are Scott’s only family and that he feels insecure about not being able to spend time with the whole family now that the show’s ending.”

The 20th and final season of “KUWTK” airs Thursdays.