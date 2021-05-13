Stephen “tWitch” Boss is sharing his thoughts on the ending of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” after 19 seasons.

Speaking with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante shortly after the announcement, DeGeneres’ in-house DJ and co-executive producer admits the news did not come as a surprise.

“Like she said in her monologue, I think it was two years ago she signed on for three more years,” he says. “This upcoming year was the third year.”

Speaking about the decision on Thursday’s show, DeGeneres admits that she’d “thought a lot about this decision,” adding, “Two years ago, I signed a deal for three more years and I always knew in my heart that Season 19 would be my last.”

She added: “The past 18 years, you have to know, has changed my life. You all have changed my life and I am forever grateful to all of you for watching, for laughing, for dancing… sometimes crying. This show has been the greatest experience of my life, and I owe it all to you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

tWitch also praises the host’s successful run, telling us, “Ellen has done incredible, incredible things over the years… we have another year left to continue to bring inspiring stories, to dance, to laugh.”

He adds: “I’m proud of my friend, I’m excited for her and I’m excited for her next chapter. And I’m excited to celebrate the show.”

With the show coming to an end in 2022, tWitch says it will be a bittersweet goodbye.

“With this 19th season coming up being the finale season, that’s a year to celebrate all of those things and while also continuing to do those things as well… and also take a look back and enjoy all of the things that have been done,” he adds.

