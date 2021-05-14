Iann Dior is globetrotting for a remix to his 2020 hit “Prospect”.

Chinese rapper Lil Ghost materialized for a new take on Dior’s hit song. The original version featured rapper Lil Baby, but in the new remix, Lil Ghost raps Lil Baby’s verse in Mandarin.

“I really like Iann Dior’s music and felt that we could relate to each other because we are both young rappers. I was already really happy to work on the remix of ‘Mood’ with him and 24kGoldn, so being able to collaborate with Iann Dior again was amazing,” Lil Ghost said. “I like the Asian instrumental of ‘Prospect’ and the fast beat. It is a track I was very excited to be on.”

He added, “I really enjoy listening to hip hop and am inspired by it. Hopefully, I will be able to collaborate with more Western artists. I like the combination of elements from different cultures. I feel like these collaborations help introduce listeners to elements from another culture.”

The first version of “Prospect” leans heavily on Japanese influences — both in the song and original music video — and was featured on Dior’s debut extended play, I’m Gone.

Dior topped charts all over the world with 24kGoldn when they released “Mood” in July.