Julianna Margulies is sharing an uncomfortable encounter with Steven Seagal.

The “E.R.” alum joined Drew Barrymore on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” and detailed the bizarre moment. The pair starred in the 1991 film “Out For Justice”.

Margulies previously shared her encounter with Seagal in her new book, Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life.

After Barrymore asked about her “story that happened with Steven Seagal,” Margulies explained, “It was actually the casting director that asked me to go to his hotel room, I had a fourth and final call back the next day, and she called me to say, ‘He’d like to run the scene with you, he saw your tape, he thinks you’re great, come to the hotel room.’ And I didn’t want to go because I lived in Brooklyn and I couldn’t afford a cab, I was waitressing, I was broke. And she said, ‘Don’t worry we will pay for the car, get a car service and I’ll be here we are going to run the scene.’ So I did that and when I got to his hotel room the casting director was not there and it was a frightening moment because he asked me to sit on a couch and underneath this cushion, I jumped up because there was something hard and he pulled out a gun, and said, ‘Oh I must have left my gun there.’”

She continued, “I am 23, and I realize I am in an action star’s hotel room with a gun, I had never seen a gun before and he’s 6’4” and no one knows where I am… What did it for me he asked me to come into the bedroom because he was tired and he asked to read my palm… He put the gun down so I was calming down a little bit and he read my palm and told me that he was a healer and told me I had weak kidneys. And I thought, ‘Is this the shtick that works on women?’ This is ridiculous and I thought, ‘Oh my God he thinks this is going to make me think he’s some sort of almighty healer and stay,’ anyway, he read the next palm and got in there and started giving me more advice about my body and how he could fix it through his healing. The tough New Yorker in me just inwardly was laughing because it was so awful and hilarious that I just stood up and went, ‘Well that was fun, thanks about the kidneys, got to go,’ and I just ran for the door waving.”

But the uncomfortable moment didn’t end there.

“I got to the elevator and realized he hadn’t reimbursed me for the money and I was really broke and it was midnight now and there was no way I could take a subway home from Midtown. And I went back and knocked on the door but I made sure to stay on the other side of the door and I spoke really loudly and he had his sort of Cheshire cat grin and I said, ‘I was told I’d be reimbursed for the car fare, so you need to reimburse me for the car fare.’ So he reached into his pocket and handed me money, I didn’t look I ran to the elevator and got in the elevator and looked at my palm, he had given me a $100 bill,” Margulies recalled. “I had never seen a $100 bill and I figured if I had just survived in a hotel room with an action figure star and a gun, I could take a subway ride home and payoff my credit card, so that’s what I did.”

In response, Barrymore said: “And that is storytelling. And we have reached out to Steven Seagal and his reps came back saying that he denies this ever happened. I appreciated that story so much, as someone who has been put in those situations too and is like, ‘You’re absolutely kidding me, I’m walking out of here.’ I just appreciated that story.”

Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life is on bookshelves now.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.