Camila Cabello is the newest fairytale princess.

Amazon Prime has released their first look at the star studded take on “Cinderella”, including Cabello in the title role.

RELATED: Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Spotted Together On Video Shoot Set

The new take on the classic sees Cinderella take on her dreams thanks to some help from her Fab G (Billy Porter).

It also stars Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine and Pierce Brosnan.

Camilla Cabello stars in CINDERELLAPhoto: Christopher Raphael

Camilla Cabello stars in CINDERELLAPhoto: Kerry Brown

“Cinderella is a classic we all know and love, but this time with a modern unique twist and starring the sensational Camila Cabello and an all-star cast. Producer James Corden and the filmmaking team have taken this beloved fairytale and revamped it with a fresh, empowering perspective that will resonate with audiences and families around the world. We couldn’t be more excited for our global customers to sing and dance along to director Kay Cannon’s reimagination of this classic story,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

RELATED: Camila Cabello Took Part In ‘Weekly Racial Healing Sessions’ Following Controversy Over Past Language

“Cinderella” will launch around the world in 240 countries on Amazon Prime Video this September.