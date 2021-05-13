Click to share this via email

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are reportedly the new Hollywood couple.

According to sources close to the pair, the comedian, 38, and the actress, 40, have started dating. The news comes just days after Mulaney announced his divorce from Annamarie Tendler.

“This is very new, they’re taking it slowly,” an insider told People magazine. “They met at church in Los Angeles.”

Mulaney recently completed a 60 day stint in rehab following a long battle with addiction. In December, after he announced his stay, Munn sent former “Saturday Night Live” writer well wishes.

“Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this,” she tweeted at the time. The new couple has reportedly been friends for years.

Mulaney and Tendler divorced after six years of marriage.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Tendler said in a statement. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

ET Canada has reached out for comment.