Dylan Farrow will be paying a visit to Global‘s “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

The daughter of Woody Allen and Mia Farrow will be sitting down with Drew Barrymore to discuss “Allen vs. Farrow”, the explosive docuseries focusing on her allegation of being sexually abused by Allen when she was a child.

“This is too personal for human consumption,” Farrow says in a promo for the upcoming episode.

“Whatever’s going on now is not the sum of your entire life,” Farrow adds.

“There is this darkness deep, deep inside,” she says in another extract from the interview.

The four-part docuseries, which aired in February and March, presents a deep exploration into Farrow’s accusations.

Allen has continually denied his daughter’s claims, and dismissed “Allen v. Farrow” as a “hatchet job.”

Barrymore’s interview with Farrow can be seen on the Monday, May 17 edition of “The Drew Barrymore Show”, airing at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.