Jaden Smith is expanding his philanthropic food truck business.

According to Variety, the musician is set to open a restaurant, called I Love You, to help feed homeless people on Los Angeles’ Skid Row. Smith’s I Love You food truck has been running and giving free food for two years.

The outlet reports, to help offset costs, those who can pay will pay more to “pay for the person behind you.”

“It’s for homeless people to get free food,” says Smith. “But if you’re not homeless, not only do you have to pay, but you have to pay for more than the food’s worth so that you can pay for the person behind you.”

Smith regularly works to provide food and water to underserved communities, in fact, his 501CTHREE.org’s Water Box project was recently featured in New Balance’s We Got Now video campaign. He also partnered with Lyft to provide free rides to people in Flint, Michigan.

It is currently unclear when or where the I Love You restaurant will open.