Judge Judy Sheindlin is easily one of television’s hardest working women and she shows no signs of slowing down.

After “Judge Judy” will air the final episodes of its 25 season run, at a reported whopping $47 million a season as per The Hollywood Reporter, most people might consider retiring. But not Sheindlin.

At 78, she will once again put on her robes as she starts “Judy Justice” on Amazon’s ad-supported IMDb TV.

Speaking about the impressive salary, she said, “I told the company that I worked for this: ‘I want to be more of a partner. Don’t treat me as a paid employee. I could make this show without you — I created a deal where I could do that — but you can’t make it without me. I can take Judy Sheindlin anywhere else. And good luck with you if you can find somebody else. Otherwise, let’s share the gift that this program has brought to both of us.’”

So will she keep up the pay as she heads to IMDb TV? “The folks at Amazon understood what the parameters were. There was no issue,” she added.

Sheindlin also spoke about if she even considered retiring.

“I’m not tired. I don’t play golf or tennis. I have no desire to learn how to play mahjong, chess or checkers. I know what I like to do,” Sheindlin said. “Why, at my stage in life, would I try to find something else when I already know what I like? And this isn’t a 9-to-5 job. I’ve still got the time to see the children I love, the grandchildren who are growing up very fast and the cute mate who I still get a kick out of.”

And for life advice on creating a “legacy”, Sheindlin says, “you’ve got to be in it to win it — like the lottery.”