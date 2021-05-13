KISS was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 (albeit “begrudgingly,” recalled the band’s Paul Stanley), but Gene Simmons has long criticized the organization over the acts it chooses to honour — and those it continues to ignore.

On Thursday, Simmons took to Twitter to point out two hard-rock bands that had been nominated, but didn’t make the cut.

“Sadly, Rage Rage Against The Machine shut out of RR Hall of Fame. The Hall should be ashamed of themselves….” wrote the rocker.

In another tweet, Simmons declared it was “disgusting” that Iron Maiden was also snubbed, dissing the Hall of Fame as a “sham.”

In the past, Simmons has slammed the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for honouring rappers.

This led him into a Twitter battle with legendary NWA rapper Ice Cube, who pointed out that Black artists such as Chuck Berry invented rock, which was then co-opted by white musicians.

Simmons, however, refused to back down. “Respect NWA,” he tweeted back, “but when Led Zep gets into Rap Hall of Fame, I will agree with your point.”