Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney are heading home to Tennessee.

The new music video for Ballerini’s country ballad “Half Of My Hometown”, which is described as “love letter to East Tennessee,” is a tribute to small town living while also touching on what would have happened if she had never become a star.

RELATED: Kelsea Ballerini And Kane Brown To Co-Host 2021 CMT Music Awards

The visual even features real life references to Ballerini’s hometown of Knoxville.

“It feels very comfortable and easy to play because I think it’s a very realistic picture of what my life would be like had I stayed,” Ballerini said in a statement. “It brings joy to my heart to know that I did leave and that I got to chase this dream and that I’m getting to come back and appreciate this life that I maybe could have had had I stayed.”

RELATED: Kelsea Ballerini And Kenny Chesney Deliver Heartwarming Performance Of ‘Half Of My Hometown’ At The ACM Awards

Chesney is also an East Tennessee native.

“Half Of My Hometown” is off Ballerini’s most recent album, Kelsea.