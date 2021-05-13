Kendall Jenner is getting honest about her social media relationship.

The model and “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star reflected on her addiction to social media during Mental Health Awareness week.

Speaking on Vogue‘s “Open Minded: Unpacking Anxiety” series, Jenner said, “My relationship with social media is a bit addictive right now, which I don’t like and I’m not proud to say that…but I also feel like that’s something that probably most of us can relate to.”

While she doesn’t feel she needs it, “There really is no escaping it.”

“Something that boils my blood, that really frustrates me and I think upsets me the most is when it’s someone claiming a false narrative for me. The Internet, I guess, bases things off of such small moments with no context. They don’t know the before or the after and they’ll take that and run with it and then completely judge you off of this one little thing,” she continued.

“I have moments of feeling like I’m breaking or feeling like I can’t take it anymore because sometimes it does feel like…I can never do anything right.”

Jenner also spoke to the outlet about how her anxiety started when she was young.

“I remember being really young – I’d say 8, 9, 10 – and having shortness of breath and going to my mom and telling her that,” Jenner said, explaining that the more their show became famous, the worse it got.