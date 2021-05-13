Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Friday’s taping of “Real Time with Bill Maher” has been cancelled after host Bill Maher tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement shared on Twitter by the HBO series, Maher’s test came back positive after the staff’s weekly routine testing.

“The Friday, May 14th taping of ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ has been cancelled. Bill tested positive during weekly staff PCR testing for COVID. He is fully vaccinated and as a result is asymptomatic and feels fine,” the tweet announced.

RELATED: Bill Maher Mocks Warnings For ‘Problematic’ Old Movies With His Own ‘Woke’ Warnings

“‘Real Time’ production has taken every precaution following COVID CDC guidelines,” the tweet continued. “No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time. The show will be rescheduled at a later date.”

pic.twitter.com/dSBoyr1U5c — Real Time with Bill Maher (@RealTimers) May 13, 2021

This week’s guests on “Real Time” were to have been astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, along with World War Z author Max Brooks and Dan Carlin of the “Hardcore History” podcast as panelists.