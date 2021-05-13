The “Trump Train” has left the station but not all are happy with those aboard.

A bus dubbed the “Trump Train” used by supporters of Donald Trump plastered an image of Queen Elizabeth on the side with the Queen wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and QAnon brooch. The image is just above a doctored image of a ripped Trump.

According to ITV News, Buckingham Palace has requested that bus owner Buddy Hall remove it, but Hall says no one has contacted him.

“I have never heard from anyone at Buckingham Palace about taking it off, it has been on the bus for over a year,” he said. “I did not design it I just went to google and typed in cute Trump pictures and that is one of many things that came up.”

Hall added, “We LOVE the Queen and never meant any harm.”

The QAnon Queen first appeared in January 2020 when the bus toured states in the run up to the election. The bus has since been redesigned to read “Trump 2024” and has appeared at a rally for Republican representatives Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

ET Canada has reached out to both Buckingham Palace and Hall for comment.